Nottingham tram staff back strike action over Christmas
- Published
Tram workers in Nottingham have voted to back strike action over Christmas as a pay row involving two terminally ill colleagues continues.
The GMB union said it had been balloting its members after the city's operator had announced David Brown and Robert Currie - an RAF veteran - would see their pay reduced.
It announced 94% of those who voted backed strike action over the row.
The tram operator said talks were ongoing.
The men are employed by Keolis, which is a major part of the consortium that runs tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET).
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says Keolis is a signatory to the Dying to Work charter - an agreement to guarantee income protection for workers when facing terminal illnesses.
But GMB claimed the company indicated "they could withdraw from such agreements, leaving Nottingham's tram workers without vital protections if they face a terminal illness".
In response, members took to the ballot box.
'Huge impact'
Mr Currie said the result of the ballot gave him hope.
"It's overwhelming to see this act of solidarity," he said.
"The threats of loss of income have had a huge impact on me and my family, after years of loyal service on the trams."
The Labour MP for Nottingham East, Nadia Whittome, said: "I hope that NET recognise the depth of feeling amongst tram staff about the treatment of their terminally ill colleagues and get round the negotiating table to resolve this dispute."
An NET spokesperson said: "Talks are ongoing. We won't be making any further statement until those conclude."
