Man seriously hurt in Bulwell house explosion
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after an explosion at a house in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Commercial Road, Bulwell, at about 12:00 GMT.
The blast "has severely damaged the front ground floor of the property", a spokesman said, with crews remaining on site and a structural engineer due to assess the building.
Nine nearby properties have been evacuated.
The fire service said crews "are working with colleagues to establish the cause of the explosion", and advised any residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed.
As well as four fire engines and a specialist rescue unit, representatives from Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the gas and electric board are also at the scene.
