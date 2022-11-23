Nottingham: Two taken to hospital after city centre bus crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus in Nottingham city centre.
Emergency services were called to Milton Street, near the Victoria Centre, at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said one woman was hit by a bus but her condition was "unknown".
East Midlands Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.
The crash led to Upper Parliament Street being closed between Glasshouse street and Milton Street, with police advising drivers to avoid the area.
The force said it would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.
