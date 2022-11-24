Nottingham: Tech issue resolved after hospital services disrupted
- Published
A technology problem at a Nottingham hospital that to delays and overcrowding in its emergency department has been resolved.
Nottingham University Hospitals alerted patients about the IT issue on Wednesday evening.
The trust says the issue has now been fixed and disruption at the Queen's Medical Centre's emergency department had "much improved".
Some planned procedures and outpatient appointments have been postponed.
The trust is encouraging people to attend scheduled appointments unless they have been told otherwise.
Additional steps were taken to maintain safe services, including bringing in more staff and seeking support from the health and social care sector, according to the trust.
A statement said: "The IT issue that we experienced yesterday has now been resolved and we are able to process and report on blood samples as normal.
"We would like to thank our health and social care partners for their support and our staff for their continued hard work.
"Please attend your planned procedure or outpatient appointment as normal today, unless you have been contacted."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.