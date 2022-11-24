Nottingham: Jury shown CCTV of attack which left father dead
A jury has been shown footage of an attack that ended in the death of a father-of-two.
Five men have denied the murder of Ricardo Cotteral, 33, who died on 24 April following a fight in Broad Street, Nottingham.
Mr Cotteral received medical help but died at the scene after suffering stab wounds to his chest.
A witness told the court he saw three men kicking him on the street before running off.
On the second day of the trial at Nottingham Crown Court, jury members were shown CCTV footage which captured the movements of the five defendants in the minutes before the altercation.
On trial are Malcolm Francis, 29, of no fixed address, Richard Anderson, 24, of no fixed address, Wade Smith, 37, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley, Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham.
Video footage showed to the jury captured two cars leaving Springfield Street in the New Basford area shortly after midnight on 24 April.
Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones KC told the court Malcom Francis travelled in a white VW Golf alongside his brother Daniel and Mr Lavelle Moore.
In a grey BMW 1 series were Mr Smith and Mr Anderson, he said.
The two vehicles were seen making their way into the centre of Nottingham, before parking in George Street, near Wax Bar.
Footage played to the court showed the five men making their way into the venue in two groups.
Each was seen to be patted down on entry, but they left shortly after and walked towards their parked cars before returning the bar, this time without being patted down.
Once inside, a CCTV camera captured Mr Smith and Mr Lavelle Moore hovering near the windows of the bar, until Mr Cotteral was seen walking past.
Footage showed to the jury captured Malcolm and Daniel Francis leaving the bar with Mr Anderson before the group approached the father-of-two, who was on weekend release from prison.
Mr Lloyd-Jones said the video clips showed Malcolm Francis chase Mr Cotteral after "lunging at him" with an object in his hand.
The pair were followed by Daniel Francis and Mr Anderson with CCTV footage catching the three defendants running back up the road a short time later.
CCTV of a second altercation which took place further down the road is expected to be shown to the court on Friday.
However, a witness who was in Nottingham on a stag night said he saw the latter incident while eating food.
He told the court he saw a black man on the floor being kicked "three or four times" by three men.
The witness said he noticed blood on the floor after picking the man up.
He said he handed over his shirt to help cover a head injury which was bleeding "quite badly" before a woman continued to administer first aid.
The trial continues.
