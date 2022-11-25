Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper turned into ice sculpture
A life-size ice sculpture of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has gone on display at a festive attraction in the city.
Cooper led his side back into the Premier League via the play-offs earlier this year and recently agreed a contract extension with the club.
Winter Wonderland is run by The Mellors Group - a family of ardent Forest fans who wanted to mark his achievements.
The sculpture is being displayed in the Ice Bar in Old Market Square.
Cooper wrote his name in Nottingham Forest history earlier this year when he led the club back to the top flight following a 23-year-hiatus.
Edward Mellors, director at The Mellors Group, said: "We're all huge Forest fans at The Mellors Group and what he has done for our club, and our city - putting us back in the big time - really does feel like a miracle.
"This is our way of saying thanks to Steve for making the city believe once again."
The sculpture, created by Sand in Your Eye, is not the city's only tribute to a Nottingham Forest manager.
There is already a permanent statue of the legendary Brian Clough nearby.
Steve Cooper's ice sculpture will be displayed until 31 December.
