Stuart Broad and Mollie King announce birth of first child
England cricketer Stuart Broad and broadcaster Mollie King have announced the birth of their first child.
King, who presents on BBC Radio 1 and is a member of pop group The Saturdays, shared an image of newborn Anabella on her Instagram account on Thursday evening.
She wrote alongside the photo: "We have never been so in love."
Broad was congratulated by his club, Nottinghamshire, which tweeted: "He's big, he's bad, he's just become a dad."
The club added: "Hearty congratulations to Stuart Broad and Mollie King on the safe arrival of Annabella into the world."
The pair, who have been together since 2012, were also congratulated by celebrities including King's bandmate Rochelle Humes, presenter Zoe Ball and singer Kimberley Walsh.
