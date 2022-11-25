Ricardo Cotteral: Blood seen 'all over' victim, murder trial hears
- Published
Two witnesses saw blood "all over" a father-of-two who died following a fight in Nottingham, a jury has heard.
Five men have denied the murder of Ricardo Cotteral who died on 24 April following a confrontation in Broad Street, Nottingham.
Members of a stag party who went to assist the injured man said their hands were covered in blood after helping him off the ground.
Mr Cotteral suffered stab wounds to his chest and died at the scene.
On trial are Malcolm Francis, 29, of no fixed address, Richard Anderson, 24, of no fixed address, Wade Smith, 37, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley, Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham.
Nottingham Crown Court heard from a group of men who left Pryzm nightclub at about 01:30 BST on 24 April after attending a stag party.
One told the court the group were standing outside Food Factory in Lower Parliament Street when he saw four men running along Broad Street.
The witness said he "assumed" one of them fell to the floor, but his line of sight was blocked by a row of parked cars.
He saw the three other men appear to kick the man to the head, but again his vision was obscured, the court heard.
He said he told the others in his group "he's getting his head kicked in", before running towards the commotion with one of his friends.
After he and his friend picked Mr Cotteral off the ground, he realised his hands were covered in blood, which he initially thought was coming from a "gash" on the 33-year-old's head.
Speaking to the court, he said he realised there was blood "all over" the father-of-two's torso.
He called an ambulance, but a police van arrived at the scene quickly and paramedics attended a short time later.
The trial continues.
