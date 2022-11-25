Driver jailed over death of great-grandmother Susan Wagstaff
- Published
A man has been jailed for six years for killing a "caring and loveable" great-grandmother in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Susan Wagstaff, 65, was found injured near a damaged garden fence on Newlands Road, Forest Town, on 26 September 2021.
She was pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived at about 22:10 BST.
Martin Illic was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
The 38-year-old, from St Leonards Way in Forest Town, was also given a driving ban and told he would need to sit an extended test to regain his licence.
In a statement released through police at the time of the crash, Ms Wagstaff's family described her as "the most kind, caring, funny and loveable woman with a great sense of humour".
They said she loved and adored each family member - including her six children, 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
