Man, 19, faces trial after denying raping woman in Newark
- Published
A 19-year-old man is facing a trial next year after denying raping a woman in Nottinghamshire.
Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre on 22 October.
Andree Ivanov, of Edwin Place, Newark, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of assault when at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
A trial is due to get under way on 11 April.
