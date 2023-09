A man is in custody after a series of break-ins in Mansfield Woodhouse. Nottinghamshire Police were called to Leam Glen, Leeming Lane South, Arun Dale, Candlemass Court and Richmond Drive on 29 November.A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle interference. Officers said the recent offences caused "considerable concern" in the community.