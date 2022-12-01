Popular riverside paddling pool set to reopen in Nottingham
- Published
A paddling pool near the River Trent in Nottingham is set to be reopened.
Nottingham City Council says about £540,000 in funding will be used to bring back the Victoria Embankment pool.
The Labour-run authority closed it due to leaks in 2021 and later said it did not have the money to repair and reopen it.
A public consultation this summer "confirmed overwhelming support for a replacement paddling pool facility".
A mixture of central government's levelling up fund and contributions from Section 106 money from developers is being used to build the new paddling pool, splash pad and pumping system, while the council is bidding for funding for a second phase of works for toilets, changing facilities and water play facilities.
Independent councillor Kevin Clarke told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he is "very pleased to hear that something is going to be done".
"The council has been under a lot of pressure from us to do something," he said.
"When I was a kid we used to play down there on a Sunday and we'd take a picnic along with us. It brings back a lot of memories for me."