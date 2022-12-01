Ricardo Cotteral: Jury discharged in Nottingham murder trial
A jury has been discharged in the trial of five men accused of murdering a father of two in Nottingham.
Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died following a fight in Broad Street at about 02:00 BST on 24 April.
The jury was dismissed on Monday after five days of the trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
A new group is due to be sworn in on Monday when the trial is set to restart at the same court.
Facing trial are Malcolm Francis, 29, of no fixed address, Richard Anderson, 24, of no fixed address, Wade Smith, 37, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley, Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham.
