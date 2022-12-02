Gedling: Probe after girl, 11, approached by stranger in van
- Published
A police investigation is under way following reports a man asked an 11-year-old girl to get into the back of his van.
Nottinghamshire Police said the girl was walking to school in Arnold Lane, Gedling, Notttinghamshire, when the black van pulled over at about 08:00 GMT on Wednesday,
The girl refused to get in and ran to a shop where police were called.
The force said "extensive inquiries" were now being carried out.
Insp Mark Stanley said: "The girl wasn't harmed and the man did not get out of the van or follow her.
"Searches are being carried out as we continue to pursue multiple lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, to trace the van and the man.
"The girl described him as being white and wearing a surgical mask.
"We treat reports of this nature extremely seriously and our work is ongoing to understand the full circumstances of this incident."
