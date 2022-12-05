CrossCountry: Train operator blamed over shortage of drivers
A train drivers' union has blamed an operating company for repeated rail cancellations, saying it does not employ enough staff.
CrossCountry has apologised for its cancellations over recent weeks, saying they are due to "short-term sickness".
But the Aslef union has claimed that CrossCountry does not employ enough train drivers to allow for services to run as normal when staff are off sick.
CrossCountry has been contacted for a response to the union's claims.
On some days, numerous trains in a row have been cancelled.
Rob Taylor, who lives in Nottingham, said the cancellations had been a "nightmare" for him.
"I started doing some work in Cardiff a few months ago, so have been trying to get the direct train on at least eight occasions," he said.
"Only twice has the train run normally. Same in the opposite direction. The trains have either been cancelled completely or terminated at Birmingham.
"It's added between an hour and two hours on my journey as you end up changing twice on the way."
Another passenger described the Nottingham to Cardiff service as "shocking".
"It's a scandal really that whole days' worth of trains are being cancelled, which is so disruptive to people's lives and livelihoods - not to mention pushing more people into cars with all the issues that then brings," he said.
DISRUPTION: Monday 05 December— CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) December 4, 2022
Sorry, we have a fair few cancellations tomorrow due to driver shortages. This is mainly affecting our Nottingham - Cardiff route but some other services are also affected.
Please check your journey via https://t.co/RQG2pY1l0U. pic.twitter.com/Ouiz9xJ39D
CrossCountry services are also expected to be disrupted by strikes over pay, which are being organised by the RMT union and will affect 14 rail firms.
Industrial action is currently due to take place across four 48-hour periods: 13 to 14 December, 16 to 17 December, 3 to 4 January and 6 to 7 January.
In January, CrossCountry blamed Covid infections for reduced services and cancellations, saying more than one in 10 staff were absent.
Another operator, West Midlands Trains, has also blamed the pandemic for a delay in training new drivers.
'Profit margins'
A spokesperson for Aslef said in relation to CrossCountry: "I'm afraid they don't really employ enough drivers to deliver the services they promise passengers they will run.
"A lot of train companies tend to not employ enough train drivers. That's always been their attitude.
"However, lockdowns and the Covid-19 crisis made training very difficult, if not impossible. Chickens come home to roost and you do tend to get caught out if you don't have enough people."
He said that employing more drivers would "cost money" and "would go into their profit margins".
A CrossCountry spokesperson said: "Over the past week we have suffered a spike in short-term sickness, resulting in a number of late-notice cancellations for which we apologise.
"This is particularly affecting Nottingham-Cardiff services, and has compounded cancellations experienced in previous weeks which were the result of needing to release drivers for training in advance of Birmingham New Street's re-signalling scheme.
"We're working hard to be able to operate as many services as possible, but advise customers to check National Rail Enquiries prior to travel for the latest information on their service."
