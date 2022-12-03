Queen's Medical Centre patients waiting in corridors given apology letter
Published
Patients waiting in corridors to be admitted at a Nottingham hospital are being given letters of apology.
The notes, handed to a small number of Queen's Medical Centre patients, explain how soaring demand is affecting A&E, wards and ambulance services.
Patients are being accepted from ambulances more quickly to free up paramedics, hospital bosses said.
They added that they had "some of the lowest number of ambulance handover delays in the country".
The letters, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, say some people are waiting in corridors because the hospital is trying to accept people from ambulances soon after they arrive.
At busy times many hospital trusts across the country choose not to accept patients brought in by ambulance until they have space inside A&E.
But it is understood Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which runs the Queen's Medical Centre, is instead accepting most ambulance patients sooner after they arrive.
A lack of space at the hospital then means some patients are ending up in corridors as a result.
'Very crowded'
The letter, from Chief Nurse Michelle Rhodes, Chief Executive Anthony May and Medical Director Keith Girling, said: "We are working closely with East Midlands Ambulance Service to support the prompt release of ambulances back into the community, once a patient has been transferred into hospital.
"Unfortunately this can mean that our emergency department can at times become very crowded.
"In the busiest times, you may be accommodated in one of our corridor areas in the emergency department. There will be designated staff to provide your ongoing care and comfort."
Dr Keith Girling, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We have some of the lowest number of ambulance handover delays in the country because we believe that vulnerable patients are safer in our care, rather than waiting in the community for an ambulance.
"That's why we work closely with East Midlands Ambulance Service to transfer patients into our emergency department as quickly as possible so that ambulance crews can get to the next emergency.
"We know that waiting in a corridor is far from ideal and we apologise that there are times when this is necessary. All patients waiting for transfer to a ward are regularly assessed and receive the same level of ongoing care from our clinical teams."
