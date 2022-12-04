Clifton fire deaths: Walk for mother and girls who died in blaze
A charity walk has been held to support the family of a mother and her two daughters who died in a house fire.
Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died following a fire at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottinghamshire on 20 November.
Clifton residents organised the walk to raise money to support the family.
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton has been charged with three counts of murder.
The walk was set up by landlady Kelly Taylor and customers of The Fairham Pub in Clifton.
Ms Taylor said as a mum, she felt she "had to help" after hearing of the deaths of the three family members.
"We felt we needed to do something as a community to show support," she said.
"It's such a tough time.
"I'm not doing it because I'm a landlady of a pub - I'm doing it because I'm a mum myself.
"It could have happened to me, it could have happened to anybody.
"Tragedy can strike when you least expect it and you don't expect it on your own doorstep."
Ms Hydara and her young daughters were taken to hospital after the emergency services were called to their Fairisle Close home at about 04:00 GMT on 20 November.
Medical staff treated Naeemah and Fatimah Drammeh but they were pronounced dead on the same day.
Ms Hydara was kept on life support until she died two days later.
On Friday, an inquest heard all three died from smoke inhalation.
John McGowan, a regular at the pub, who helped organise the walk said he wanted to give the family hope.
He said: "The walk is to show the family the love and support that the Clifton community can offer.
"I know it's a sad time for them but we want to do our little bit to give them a bit of hope. It's really sad."
Mr McGowan said thousands of pounds had been raised for the family through a Go Fund Me page and the walk.
