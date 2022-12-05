Car transporter fire shuts M1 in both directions
- Published
A section of the M1 has been closed as firefighters tackle a car transporter blaze.
Both carriageways are closed between junctions 26 and 27 as a result of the fire, which broke out at 13:40 GMT on the southbound side.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Service said seven electric vehicles were "well alight".
No other vehicles are involved and no injuries have been reported, the fire service added.
A spokesperson said there was a "large smoke plume", with crews expected to be at the scene for "some time".
Traffic is being diverted along the A38 and the A610, National Highways added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.