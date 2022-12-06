Worksop: Man, 74, suffers broken collarbone in canal path attack
A 74-year-old man suffered a broken collarbone in an "unprovoked" attack on a canal path.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault happened next to the Chesterfield Canal between the Lockkeeper pub and Rhodesia Bridge in Worksop, at about 11:30 GMT on 25 November.
The victim was approached by a man who punched him and pinned him to the ground after he fell to the floor.
He was finally released after pleading with the man to let him go.
Along with a broken collarbone, the victim also suffered facial injuries
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
PC Katherine Tremayne said: "This was nasty unprovoked assault which happened in broad daylight."
