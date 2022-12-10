St Mary's, Nottingham: Church bells cause ancient walls to shake
- Published
Campanologists at a 500-year-old church have spoken of the moment they noticed part of the south wall was moving when the bells were rung.
St Mary's, in Nottingham's Lace Market, is one of the city's oldest churches.
Tower captain Emma Jones said the bells had been largely silent since May, when the movement at the Grade I listed building was first spotted.
This Christmas, the team of 20 plan to ring bells at other churches instead.
She said: "One of the ringers happened to be outside having his lunch when we were ringing and he noticed the wall was moving.
"We decided it would be safest to stop ringing after that.
"We tolled a tenor bell for the Queen's funeral but we just used the clipper so it wouldn't damage the church."
Structural engineers have assessed the damage and the church understands repairs will cost in excess of £165,000.
The church is appealing for fundraising help.
Until the damage is repaired, Ms Jones said the bells cannot be rung.
"On Christmas Day, we would usually ring the bells for the morning carol service," she said.
"But the bell ringers have tried to band together as we did during lockdown.
"We have been ringing at St Peter's church, nearby, and at All Saints in Radford and we hope to ring at both churches on Christmas Day."
St Mary's is the ancient parish and civic church of Nottingham.
The present building, well over 500 years old, is believed to be at least the third church on the site.
Vicar Tom Gillum said: "It was a big shock to find out about the wall.
"The bells are very heavy, they're attached to the beams and when they swing, it puts a lot of pressure on the walls.
"There are a few grant bodies that help with these things but we need all the help we can get."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.