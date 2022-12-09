Passengers suffer minor injuries in Nottingham bus crash
- Published
Several people have been treated for minor injuries after a crash between two buses in Nottingham.
Police said they were called to Canal Street in the city centre at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
They said some passengers were treated at the scene whilst others were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.
The road was closed for about three hours with Nottingham City Transport reporting "severe disruption" to its rush-hour services.
Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation would take place into the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
