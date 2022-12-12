Sutton-in-Ashfield: Man who caused 'horrific' injuries to ex-girlfriend jailed
- Published
A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend leaving her with "horrific" injuries has been jailed.
Daniel Jeyes, 37, broke her nose during the attack at their Nottinghamshire home on 7 August.
Police said Jeyes, of Russell Street, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, told officers she had fallen down the stairs.
Jeyes, who was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was jailed for two years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Con Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "When officers first saw the injuries caused by Jeyes' attack they were shocked and described them as horrific.
"This was an extremely unpleasant assault and one can only imagine how terrified the victim must have been."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.