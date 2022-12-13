Man arrested over fatal Ollerton hit-and-run crash
A man has been arrested over a fatal hit-and-run crash in Nottinghamshire.
A female pedestrian, in her 50s, was struck in Newark Road, Ollerton, at about 22:25 GMT on 8 December and died at the scene.
Police said officers had arrested a 33-year-old man from Worksop on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report the incident.
He has been released on bail while investigations continue.
