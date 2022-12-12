Elderly woman dies in Nottingham house fire
An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called just before 13:30 GMT to a property in Tintern Drive, in Whitemoor, on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene but her sudden death was not being treated as suspicious.
Surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution, the force added. An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
Officers said formal identification will be carried out in "due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner".
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said their thoughts were with the woman's family and friends, who were being supported by specialist officers.
