Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
- Published
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed.
Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
He survived the crash - on 28 August in Hawton Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire - but his front seat passenger, 35-year-old Mark Hunter, died at the scene.
Riley, 32, was jailed for 10 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had been looking for the Volvo - which had been taken from a driveway earlier that day - when they saw it being driven by Riley, who sped away from police.
Investigators established he was driving at approximately 89mph at the time he lost control and crashed a few moments into the pursuit.
Riley, of Forest Road, Clipstone, was taken to hospital and was treated for broken ribs and concussion but his passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Cruel irony'
Police said in 2021, Riley received a suspended sentence and three-year driving ban for dangerous driving and drink-driving.
Riley admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and aggravated vehicle taking.
Police said when passing sentence, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: "The cruel irony in this case is the person who was driving dangerously gets injured but walks away. Your life continues but his comes to an end."
Sgt Mark Baker added: "Riley's actions that morning were reckless in the extreme and it cost a 35-year-old man his life.
"He gave no thought to the safety of his passenger, let alone the general public, and will have to live with the consequences of his selfish actions for the rest of his life."
