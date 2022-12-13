Man jailed for stabbing Nottingham police officer
A man has been jailed for five years for stabbing a police officer after being stopped in the street.
Sgt Daniel Griffin stopped Kai Green, 18, on North Sherwood Street in Nottingham after smelling cannabis and was stabbed in the buttock.
Bodycam and mobile phone footage of Green chasing the officer and lunging at him on 25 April was shown at Nottingham Crown Court.
Mr Justice Bourne said he "launched an unprovoked, ferocious attack".
Threats to stab
Green, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, was cleared of attempted murder at a trial in October but admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
On the night of the attack, the jury was told Sgt Griffin and a colleague were on mobile patrol when they stopped to question Green and another two men.
The court was previously told Green refused to show his hands when challenged and became aggressive, threatening to stab the officer.
Footage shown to the jury showed Sgt Griffin warning his colleague that Green had a knife before unsuccessfully using pepper spray.
The officer suffered two knife wounds to the buttock and one blow to his stab vest.
Mr Justice Bourne told Green, a former care home worker, it was a "matter of luck" the injuries were not life-threatening.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Sgt Griffin said his injuries still caused him significant pain.
He returned to work after four months off but to carry out desk duties. The court was told Sgt Griffin has had to put his ambitions to become an inspector on hold.
"He stabbed me, he was intending to kill me. There was no other reason for this unprovoked attack," Sgt Griffin said.
"He is an immense risk to the public, he's nothing more than a monster and is pure evil.
"I hope people see Kai Green for the danger he poses and the coward he is."
In his defence, a relative of a disabled man Green had been caring for said his actions were "completely out of character".
But in sentencing Green, Mr Justice Bourne said the defendant's actions were "terrifying" as there was "so little explanation for it".
Green was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institute and was also subject to a three-year licence on his release.
