Nottingham City Council: Job cuts and price rises proposed for budget
- Published
Job cuts and revised charges for services like parking and leisure centres have been proposed as a council looks to plug a £32.2m funding gap.
Nottingham City Council said its plans would deliver £29m of savings for its 2023-24 budget.
As well as cutting the equivalent of 110 full-time posts, changes to adult social care and a council tax increase of up to 5% are also being planned.
The proposals will be discussed by councillors at a meeting next week.
The council said rising inflation had combined with soaring energy costs and a nationally-agreed pay increase for staff to put extra strain on its finances.
In response, the authority is proposing to claw back £29m with a program of money-saving measures, including:
- Changes to adult social care, including more independent living support instead of residential or nursing care
- Reviewing fees and charges for parking, cremation and burials, leisure centres and cafes
- Reviewing grants to community groups, community centres and cultural organisations
- Withdrawing the Shopmobility service at Nottingham's Victoria Centre
- Stopping collection of household bins put out on the wrong day
- Short-term mothballing of two floors of its Loxley House headquarters, pending a review of options for its offices and depots
- Increasing tariffs for EnviroEnergy, its pre-pay heating scheme
The Labour-run authority's finances are being closely monitored by an advisory board, installed by the government following the collapse of Robin Hood Energy in September 2020.
The council said even if the proposals were approved, a further £3.2m in savings would need to be found by February.
Deputy leader Adele Williams said: "Most councils up and down the country are facing significant financial difficulties, and once again we are faced with some really difficult decisions about how we balance our budget next year.
"We have also looked in this budget process for ways in which we can become more efficient and effective with each pound we spend for Nottingham.
"With vastly diminished government grants, we have got to seriously consider the 5% council tax increase allowed by government, even though this wouldn't raise enough to properly meet local needs."
The council will discuss the plan at its executive board meeting on 20 December.
