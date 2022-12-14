Witness appeal after student assaulted following night out
Police are searching for a person who helped a man after he suffered facial injuries in an attack in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 19-year-old student was struggling to remember details of the assault, which took place near the roundabout with Farnborough Road in Clifton on 22 November.
The witness told the victim that he had been attacked, the force added.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.
According to the force, the man took the bus from Nottingham city centre to Clifton after a night out and was attacked shortly after he got off.
Detectives used a Snapchat video, taken by the victim of himself at 02:41 GMT, to establish that the assault took place at about 02:45.
Police said the witness might "be able to provide crucial information so that we can look at identifying a suspect".
