Rare Nottinghamshire tin tabernacle added to heritage gems list
- Published
A tiny chapel has been added to a list of England's historical gems.
The 1900-built St Aidan's, in Caythorpe near Southwell in Nottinghamshire, has been placed on Historic England's 2022 National Heritage List.
The pre-fabricated structure, dubbed a "tin tabernacle", is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country that is still being used for worship.
It is hoped the list will help people to discover nearby historical buildings.
Historic England said the chapel was a good example of the low-cost, quick assembly buildings developed in the Victorian era to serve fast-growing industrial towns and cities.
It said St Aidan's has had very few alterations since it was constructed 122 years ago and, unlike many other tin tabernacles, has remained in its original location.
Most temporary buildings of this type were removed and replaced with bricks and mortar churches.
An ornate 19th Century cemetery lych gate, in Kibworth Harcourt in Leicestershire, is also among 240 places added to the heritage list in 2022.
It is unusual because its large size and enclosed design allowed the gate to be used as a second chapel for funerals - a cost-saving measure by the village burial board.
Midlands' regional director for Historic England Louise Brennan said: "The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of everyday places that make up the fascinating fabric of our past.
"Places like this help to make us proud of where we live.
"Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them."
