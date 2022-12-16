Platinum status for Nottinghamshire woods planted for Queen
New woodlands in Nottinghamshire have been given special platinum status in memory of The Queen.
Part of Bestwood Country Park and an area of the former Willey Wood Farm, near Brinsley, have been recognised by the Woodland Trust.
The Platinum Wood scheme aims to create a lasting environmental legacy to the late Queen Elizabeth II who died earlier this year.
A tree planting ceremony was held to mark the award.
Both woodlands are being created as part of The Queen's Green Canopy project to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace was among those who took part in the planting ceremony at the country park, a former hunting estate with royal connections dating back to the 11th Century.
He said: "This initiative is creating a legacy in honour of the late Queen and the whole objective is to plant trees in communities across the United Kingdom to enhance our environment.
"It is part of our legacy to our children, and our grandchildren."
Mike Adams, environment ambassador for Nottinghamshire County Council, nominated both woodlands for the award.
He said: "The county council is serious about improving our environment and tackling climate change.
"The creation of new woodland areas not only helps fight climate change but helps create essential new woodland habitats and improves air quality."
About 17,000 new trees are being planted at Bestwood Country Park and more than 40,000 on farmland at Brinsley.
Woodland Trust regional director for central England Toby Bancroft said: "It's fantastic to be working with Nottinghamshire County Council and supporting The Queen's Green Canopy on such a large scale.
"These new woods are a significant contribution in helping nature's recovery and in bringing the benefits of woods and trees to more people."
