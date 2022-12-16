Nottingham hospital trust improving after critical report says boss
The chief executive of the trust that runs Nottingham's hospitals says "green shoots of recovery" are showing after a critical report last year.
Inspectors rated Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) as 'requires improvement' in July 2021.
A report highlighted allegations of bullying which were "directly attributable to racial discrimination".
Anthony May, who joined the trust in September, said he was "absolutely focussed" on resolving their issues.
Care and Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors authored a damning report in 2021 in which they raised concerns over the leadership of the organisation, which runs the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital.
The concerns were so serious the trust was served with a warning notice after the inspection - requiring it to make widespread changes.
'Strong commitment'
The report also rated maternity services at the trust as inadequate.
An independent review into maternity failings started in September, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden,
At the health and adult social care scrutiny committee meeting at Nottingham City Council on Thursday, Mr May said: "There is a strong sense of commitment and people pulling together to try and improve."
He added he had been "deeply impressed by the commitment of the people and their willingness to change" and was beginning to see "green shoots of recovery".
Staff 'feeling better'
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, he said: "When I joined the trust it was obvious - and publicly so - that the trust has difficulties with people feeling they have been bullied, harassed and discriminated against.
"Everyone in the system was shocked and surprised that NUH failed in the way it did, it motivated me more than most to come and do something about it.
"I can see even in the months I've been at NUH, people are starting to feel better about working here."
Mr May said 88% of actions in the 'well led' action plan were embedded or "on their way to being complete".
He said the trust was "absolutely focused on" the remaining 12%.
He added the trust would soon be recruiting four senior vacancies, some of which were board positions.
Two new heads of midwifery will also be starting in the new year, which Mr May said were "critical to changing the culture".
