Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault
- Published
A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match.
Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.
Mr McBurnie - current joint-top scorer in the Championship - thanked everyone for their "ongoing support".
'Mad few months'
The trial heard a pitch invasion began at Forest's City Ground following the penalty shoot-out, with the home side edging McBurnie's Blades on their way to Wembley and promotion to the Premier League.
The 26-year-old had not been playing in the match and was wearing a protective boot on his left leg due to an injury, but a viral video filmed by a Forest fan on the pitch was claimed to have shown a stamp on a fan on the ground.
A judge dismissed the case, saying the footage showed the Scotland international lifting his leg over Mr Brinkley.
After the case, Mr McBurnie posted a message to social media, describing the situation as "a mad few months" in which he had to "hear a lot of lies about me".
"Over the moon with the outcome in court [on Thursday], although I'm not sure how it got that far," he said.
"The truth always comes out in the end."
Mr McBurnie's side sit second in the Championship - a position that would see them earn promotion if they stay there until the end of the season.
