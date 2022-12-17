Sutton-in-Ashfield house shut by closure order after drugs find
A house where weapons and drugs have been found has been sealed off.
Police said they had worked with Ashfield District Council to secure a closure order on the property in Warnadene Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
During the past year officers said they had received reports of drug dealing and searches had found Class A and B drugs, as well as large knives.
On Friday magistrates granted an order to close the house for three months.
'Magnet for violence'
The order prohibits anyone from entering the property, including the occupiers.
Any breaches of the order would be a criminal offence punishable by a fine, imprisonment or both.
Insp Jon Hewitt said: "This property had unfortunately become a magnet for violence and drug-related crime and disorder and we were very regularly being called by concerned local residents.
"It was frankly an intolerable situation that was having a huge negative impact on people living nearby."
