Nottingham Cornerhouse sealed off after man's death
- Published
A Nottingham leisure complex has been cordoned off after police were called to reports of a man's sudden death.
Emergency services went to the Cornerhouse in Burton Street at about 02:20 GMT on Sunday.
The multi-level centre has a cinema, bars and restaurants.
The 31-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, but an investigation into the circumstances has begun and his family is being supported, police said.
