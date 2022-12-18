Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
- Published
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme.
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition.
Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to complete tasks or access to fans in offices.
Advice, awareness training and access to specialist staff are also part of the scheme.
The menopause refers to when periods stop due to lower hormone levels.
Classic symptoms include hot flushes, broken sleep and brain fog.
The staff wellbeing team at NUH said they were "inundated" with messages from colleagues who were struggling.
The trust was the first in the country to be awarded the Menopause Friendly Employer Accreditation and this year was a finalist in the Most Menopause Friendly Environment category in the first Menopause Friendly Employer Award scheme.
'Open conversation'
Jenny Good, NUH Staff Wellbeing Lead, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We strongly believe that menopause is an issue for everybody. Everyone knows somebody who will go through it.
"We wanted to equip everyone who works at NUH with an awareness of what menopause is.
"We're really proud that we're the first NHS trust to get the accreditation.
"The conversation has opened up."
Rachel Meadwell, a ward administrator at Queen's Medical Centre, said: "There is a lot of taboo around menopause and lack of understanding.
"So since we've had the accreditation I now realise it's happening to a massive proportion of the workforce. It's now an open conversation and that's great.
"I've got a paper fan at all times to keep me cool but I've got an industrial fan in the office now.
"You feel supported now, you know you can contact your line manager or the wellbeing team."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.