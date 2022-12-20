Mansfield Woodhouse arsonist jailed after setting fire to family home
- Published
A man has been jailed after he deliberately set fire to a family home.
Declan Gilluley, 26, was staying at the property in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, when he placed firelighters on a sofa and armchair and set them alight on 22 October.
He initially told police he was awoken by the fire and helped others escape the blaze.
But at Nottingham Crown Court he pleaded guilty to reckless arson and was jailed for six years.
Gilluley was told he will also spend an additional four years on licence.
Det Con Gareth Peace, of Nottinghamshire Police, described his actions at the property in Cox's Lane as "reckless in the extreme".
"He set several fires downstairs as his victims were sleeping above him and could easily have cost multiple people their lives.
"I am pleased that he later accepted full responsibility for what he did and that he is now serving a significant jail sentence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.