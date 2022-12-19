Pauline Askew: Cyclist who died in crash named as 71-year-old
A cyclist who died following a crash in Nottinghamshire has been named.
Pauline Askew, 71, was involved in a collision with a car in London Road, Retford, at about 10:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Ms Askew was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by air ambulance but died the following day.
In a statement, her family thanked the emergency teams and residents who stopped to help.
They said: "We would also like to say how amazing the hospital nurses have been over the last few days.
"The care, love and kindness Pauline and ourselves received is something we will never forget.
"Pauline was a wonderful lady and she will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her."
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said their "thoughts and deepest condolences are with Pauline's family at this extremely difficult time".
