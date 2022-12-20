Critical incident declared across all Nottinghamshire hospitals
High demand for hospital services has led to a "critical incident" being declared across all of Nottinghamshire.
In a statement the NHS in the county said "extended waiting times" for beds and "difficulties in discharging patients" had added to problems with lots of people turning up to hospitals.
It comes a day after Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cancelled operations and declared a critical incident due to A&E pressures.
Industrial action is also taking place.
Anyone with an appointment should attend unless they have been contacted to say it has been cancelled, a statement said, but anyone needing non-emergency treatment is being advised to call 111 or contact their GP or pharmacy.
"Our aim is to prioritise patients with the highest level of need and ensure that we continue to be able to manage emergency care," it said.
"This means that some operations and outpatient appointments may be postponed to prioritise patients with the most urgent clinical need."
