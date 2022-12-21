Payout of £75,000 over child abuse claim at Nottingham home
- Published
A woman has been given a £75,000 legal settlement for alleged historic abuse she suffered at a children's home.
A complaint of serious sexual and physical abuse at Nazareth House in Lenton, Nottingham was submitted dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.
The woman, known as HXH, was approached by Nottinghamshire Police in 2018 as part of Operation Equinox, a widespread investigation into non-recent abuse.
Sisters of Nazareth, which ran the home, declined to comment.
'Memories of abuse'
As a child, HXH told another carer about the sexual abuse, which stopped soon after.
The woman said she left Nazareth House when she was a teenager and spent much of her adulthood "trying to bury her memories of the abuse".
In 2006, HXH reported the abuse to Nottinghamshire Police and the alleged perpetrator was charged with multiple sexual offences against her.
HXH's health declined, and she withdrew from the prosecution before trial in 2007.
After being approached by Nottinghamshire Police in 2018 as part of Operation Equinox, the woman said the suspect was acquitted in 2007 and due to double jeopardy rules, this prevented prosecution of the suspect.
The woman instructed Leigh Day solicitors to bring a civil case against Sisters of Nazareth.
The legal team said they gathered supporting statements from former members of staff, other former residents, and the original investigating police officer.
'Failed to prevent abuse'
A civil trial was listed for January 2023 but the Sisters of Nazareth agreed to pay HXH £75,000 compensation for her claim of abuse and mistreatment.
Solicitors said the Catholic order offered HXH a formal apology in which they said: "We failed to prevent abuse being inflicted on you and our responsibility to provide the care you needed left much to be desired."
HXH said: "My experiences in care at Nazareth House have affected so much of my life, from my mental health to my relationships. It means a lot to me that the abuse I suffered has been recognised.
"I hope that the successful conclusion of my case will give others the courage to come forward and will help me to move on and focus on my future."
