Mansfield: Family business sends Christmas meals to vulnerable
- Published
A family business in Nottinghamshire is donating food to those in need this Christmas after receiving local support.
Kate and James Perry started meals on wheels company Patchills Pantry in Mansfield during the pandemic.
After receiving £1,600 in donations, the pair set out to provide their services for free to those in need.
During this festive period, the pair are cooking Christmas meals for vulnerable members of their community.
Supported by Brunts Charity in Mansfield, the business is delivering food on Friday so that recipients can have ready-made meals for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Mrs Perry said: "As long as they're getting a good hot meal then it's helping them isn't it in some way. It makes me happy that they're happy."
Funds started pouring into the company after Faye Finaro's £45 donation was shared on social media.
"I was actually homeless myself at 18, I relied on the support service of Framework, who are a local charity in Nottingham and I lived in one of their hostels," she said.
"It was actually about two days before Christmas when they took me and most years I donate my time to homeless shelters giving out Christmas meals."
Some of the food was delivered to Linda Brewer, who was nominated for free meals after recently losing her son.
"It's made a big difference, because of recent problems," she said.
"These meals, they're lovely."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.