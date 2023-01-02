Dad to run the length of M1 for diabetes charity
- Published
A man plans to run the entire length of the M1 motorway to raise money for diabetes research.
Jamie Austin, 49, has plotted a route from Leeds to London, using parallel back roads, via his home city of Nottingham.
He thought up the challenge after his son Henry, 12, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
He hopes to complete the 220-mile (354 kilometre) route in 10 days while raising money for the JDRF charity.
The Notts County fan, who lives in London, said: "Honestly, I think a lot of people think I'm mad.
"I'm really not a proper runner and I'm going to try this in January when the great British weather isn't at its best.
"I'm feeling pretty determined though and JDRF does such really important work."
He said Henry was told he had the disease in June 2020.
"That really hit us hard as a family but he has been amazing," he said.
"He knows there's no cure at the moment.
"That's why I want to raise money for research into it."
He said the M1 route had seemed like it would make a good challenge.
"That road was such a big part of my life when I was a child in Nottingham - every trip north and south with the family," he said.
"We still go up it to visit my family and for Henry's medical appointments in Sheffield."
The run is set to start on 23 January and Mr Austin hopes to complete 22 miles (35.4 kilometres) each day.
He had set himself a target of of raising £2,000 but has already gained £3,400 in pledges.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.