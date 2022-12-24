East Midlands Ambulance Service workers reschedule strike action
- Published
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) workers will not take part in strikes over the Christmas period after a union called off national action.
The GMB union halted a second day of ambulance strikes planned in England and Wales for 28 December.
Strike action will now take place on 11 January instead.
EMAS said the announcement was "welcome", adding it would give them more time to continue discussions with trade unions.
Roughly half of the ambulance service walked out for 24 hours on Wednesday and were due to do the same on 28 December from 06:00 GMT.
Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: "People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too.
"That's why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on 28 December.
"We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them."
EMAS is made up of more than 4,000 workers represented by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, said emergency 999 calls reduced by 33% during the strike action.
"The GMB announcement is welcome as it removes some of the anxiety all our staff would have had around the action planned for the 28th," he said.
"It will also provide us with time to review the action taken this week and continue local discussions with our trade union colleagues to prepare for the new strike date."
Mr Holdaway urged people to access care when they needed it and to use NHS services wisely over the Christmas period.