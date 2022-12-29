Nottingham hospitals declare critical incident due to A&E pressures
Nottingham's hospitals have declared a "critical incident" for the second time in as many weeks.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said the move was due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions.
Staff were working "tirelessly" to discharge fit patients, bosses said.
On Thursday, the trust said it was caring for 173 Covid patients and 122 with flu.
More than 220 people are being treated in A&E at the Queen's Medical Centre, but more than 70 are waiting to be admitted to a ward, said the trust, which also runs Nottingham City Hospital.
It comes after a critical incident was declared by the trust last week.
Dr Keith Girling, medical director at NUH said: "Our staff are working tirelessly to get patients home safely and in a timely manner.
"With the busy holiday period, often families aren't ready or prepared for their loved one to come home and we are asking for their support to help our discharge teams get those patients who are medically fit back home as soon as possible."
The trust, which is continuing to urge people to only attend A&E or call 999 when their life is at risk, said its aim was to "prioritise patients with the highest level of need".
