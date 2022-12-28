Five arrests after man injured by car in street
- Published
Five men have been arrested after a car was reportedly driven into a man during a fight in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to the disturbance in South Street, Hucknall, at 01:17 GMT on Christmas Day.
One victim, a 25-year-old man, required hospital treatment for a broken leg while another 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
A suspect car was traced in Bulwell and the five men inside were arrested and later bailed.
Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis.
A 20-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of cannabis and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.