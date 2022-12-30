New Year Honours: Windrush campaigner appointed MBE
A pastor and Windrush campaigner has spoken of his pride after being named in the New Year Honours.
Clive Foster has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his commitment to helping victims of the scandal.
Mr Foster, from Nottingham, said it is "poignant" the announcement was made while he is in Jamaica visiting family.
He said the award showcases the "immense contribution" Windrush communities have made to the UK.
Mr Foster, a minister at Nottingham's Pilgrim Church and vice-chair of the Windrush National Organisation, has served as an advisor to the government on race disparity issues.
He said the MBE builds on the work done by others before him.
"The Windrush generation's contribution to the nation has been immense," he said.
"For me personally, it is really satisfying, but I also recognise that there is still more to do.
"We must continue to keep the spotlight on injustice and celebrate the justice that can be achieved when we work together to get it right."
Mr Foster was one of nine people from Nottinghamshire to be named in the list on Friday.
Also recognised was Trish Cargill, who has received a British Empire Medal for services to the NHS.
The chairman of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's patient partnership group, she said she is "absolutely over the moon" to receive recognition.
"I never thought I would get an award like this - it means so much," she said.
"I don't think you can put it into words."
A volunteer at the Nottingham hospitals where her disabled son Chris spent most of his life before his death four years ago, Ms Cargill said she thought she had been scammed when she received an email from the Cabinet Office.
"It's something you see other people get, but to actually receive one yourself is so humbling," she said.
"I wanted to do everything I could to improve patient experience, Chris inspired me to do that.
"It's because of him that I've gone all this way - it's part of his legacy."
