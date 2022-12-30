Nottinghamshire cannabis farm found after house raid
Hundreds of cannabis plants worth more than half a million pounds have been seized after a raid on a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said they entered the property in Upton at about 08:40 GMT on Wednesday, where they found 530 plants, worth an estimated £525,000, across seven rooms.
Mains electricity had also been "dangerously bypassed" as part of the growing operation, a statement said.
The force said the plants would now be destroyed.
