Police vehicle rammed by car stolen from showroom
A man and woman have been arrested after a car stolen from a showroom in Nottinghamshire rammed a police car.
Officers said two people arranged to view an Audi at CarStore, in Nottingham Road, Attenborough, on Thursday.
They asked to sit in the car and when the salesman was distracted drove off at speed, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A helicopter tracked the stolen car heading into Leicestershire before it was involved in a crash with a police car, the force added.
The couple then abandoned the vehicle but were arrested by Leicestershire Police.
A man, 49, and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
