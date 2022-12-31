Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham
A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man.
The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road, in West Bridgford, Nottingham.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.
Det Sgt Charlotte Henson said: "This was a serious and unprovoked assault on an entirely innocent man who was simply making his way home having enjoyed a night out with friends.
"Thankfully, his injuries are not life threatening or life altering, but he has been left traumatised and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible."
Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fight to contact them.
