Police investigate double stabbing outside Nottingham nightclub
- Published
Two men have been injured in a stabbing outside a city centre nightclub, police have said.
Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 04:16 GMT on Sunday.
The force said a 24-year-old man, who was stabbed in the chest, remains in a serious condition in hospital while an 18-year-old male is being treated for leg injuries.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack to contact them.
Det Supt Hayley Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a very serious assault that left two young men in hospital.
"We are working hard to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and are asking for any remaining witnesses to come forward.
"We would also like to speak to any taxi or bus drivers who may have may have noticed an injury to one of their passengers, or to anyone else who has noticed unexplained injures to someone they know or blood stains to their clothing.
"Several police cordons are in place across the city centre in relation to this incident.
"Whilst we appreciate these may cause disruption to local businesses, it is essential that we gather all available evidence about what happened in the early hours of this morning."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.