Police seek salon burglar after Boxing Day break-in
Police have released a CCTV image of a man after a beauty salon in Nottinghamshire was burgled.
A hairdressers, in Carolgate in Retford, was broken into at about 01:50 GMT on 26 December.
Police said a locked door was forced open and a number of items were stolen before the suspect fled the scene.
Officers said the burglary had been "deeply upsetting" for the owner of the business who discovered what had happened later that morning.
PC Carl Forman said: "This burglary took place in the early hours of the morning after a day in which people will have been celebrating the festivities.
"Finding out your property has been burgled is a deeply upsetting experience that can also have wider implications to people's livelihoods."
